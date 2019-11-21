UPDATE 1-Chile's SQM quarterly profits plunge as lithium prices, demand growth fall short

* SQM profits sink 27.5% on falling lithium prices

* Lithium revenues down 26.4% in Q3 2019

* Demand growth softer than expected from China (Adds details)

By Dave Sherwood

SANTIAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chile’s SQM, the world’s No. 2 producer of lithium, said its profits had plunged again in the third quarter on sagging prices for the key battery metal and softer-than-expected demand this year from China.

Profits sank 27.5% to $60.5 million in the third quarter quarter, from $83.5 million a year earlier, the company reported late on Wednesday.

Plummeting lithium prices this year have been bad news for the fast-growing industry, which supplies critical building blocks for electric vehicle batteries. SQM said prices had fallen 28%, though sales volumes continued to grow, up 12% through September.

Lithium revenues fell 26.4% over the same quarter the previous year, as falling prices offset increasing sales volumes.

SQM chief executive Ricardo Ramos said the company anticipated the significantly lower average prices but demand from China was softer than expected.

“The decrease in lithium prices was a result of lower than expected demand growth this year,” Ramos said in an earnings statement, citing “changes in Chinese subsidies and customers decisions to reduce their inventory.”

Ramos said 2019 demand growth would likely hit 14%, lower than the company´s long-term estimates of 16% to 20%. The company said it nonetheless expected to meet 2019 sales volume targets of 47,000 tonnes of lithium, and remained “very positive about the long-term demand fundamentals.”

Demand for lithium, a key component of batteries used in cell phones, electric vehicles and other consumer goods, is widely expected to spike by 2025.

But festering global trade tensions, the scaling back of subsidies in China and a wave of new mine production have pushed down prices in recent months, prompting some miners to put near-term investments on ice in an industry already scrambling for capital.

Albemarle Corp, the world’s largest lithium producer, warned earlier in November that prices have slipped nearly a third in the past year and that the industry has two to three times more supply than needed. It has shelved some expansion plans.

In its earnings statement, SQM said it would “continue with our commitments to the previously announced capacity expansions in Chile.”

The results through September did not account for recent unrest in Chile, the world´s No. 2 producer of lithium. Protests over inequality have paralyzed many major cities in the South American nation for the past month, leaving at least 23 dead and billions in damages.

In late October, indigenous protesters said they had blocked access to SQM’s operations at Atacama. SQM declined to comment on the impact to production.

“The company is closely monitoring the recent events in Chile, especially their effect on the transit of our employees and contractors, logistics and port services,” Ramos said. Albemarle, SQM´s neighbor in the Atacama salt flat, said earlier this month that unrest had reduced Chilean production by about 500 tonnes but is not expected to have a material impact on annual results. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Edmund Blair and Elaine Hardcastle)