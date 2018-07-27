FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 27, 2018 / 2:11 PM / in 3 hours

Chile's Mallplaza opens flat from IPO price in biggest ever local bourse launch

Felipe Iturrieta, Antonio De la Jara

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Chilean commercial mall operator Mallplaza opened at 1,431 pesos on the local stock market, roughly flat from its initial public offering price (IPO) after raising $533 million in the biggest ever launch on the Chilean bourse.

The IPO put up 240 million shares - 12.5 percent of the company - which a Reuters poll of analysts said should sell for between 1,400 and 1,500 pesos.

Mallplaza, operates 21 malls in Chile, Peru and Colombia and is controlled by the Chilean retailer Falabella . (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Antonio de la Jara Writing by Aislinn Laing Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.