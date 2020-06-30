Chile manufacturing output plunges 13.3 pct in May, copper production steady

SANTIAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - Chile´s manufacturing output plunged 13.3% in May, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday, as measures to combat the spread of coronavirus shuttered many of its businesses and forced a growing portion of its population into lockdown.

Copper output in the world´s top copper producer, however, crept up 0.6%, a slight uptick over the same month the previous year, hitting 495,604 tonnes in May, the agency said. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)