UPDATE 1-Chile manufacturing output posts sharpest increase in seven years

(Adds quotes, details) SANTIAGO, May 30 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing production jumped 11.8 percent in April from a year earlier, its sharpest increase since March 2011, government data showed on Thursday, the latest sign of a strengthening economy in the world's top copper producer. Output was boosted by strength in the food and chemical industries, but also aided by three additional working days in April 2018 versus a year earlier, according to the national statistics agency INE. The steep rise in manufacturing comes shortly after President Sebastian Pinera took office in March on promises to revitalize the country's sluggish economy. "Manufacturing production posted a strong year over year expansion ... we see a favorable {scenario]," said Finance Minister Felipe Larrain, who was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the OECD conference in Paris. Full-year 2017 growth in Chile stood at 1.5 percent, one of its lowest rates since the 2008 global economic crisis. Larrain, who is attending a meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, told Reuters earlier on Thursday a wide range of sectors were showing signs of improvement after Chile posted growth of 4.2 percent in the first quarter of the year. Manufacturing production was well above a Reuters poll forecast for an 8.9 percent increase. All figures in percent: April Reuters March April 2018 poll 2018 2017 Month-on-month +1.5 -- -0.2 -1.4 change Year-on-year +11.8 +8.9 -2.3 -7.8 change (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom, writing by Dave Sherwood, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Diane Craft)