Chile's peso jumps 2.8% after constitution deal

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chile’s peso strengthened 2.8% against the dollar on Monday after lawmakers agreed on Friday to hold a referendum on replacing the country’s dictatorship-era constitution following fierce public protests.

In a second straight session of gains, the peso climbed to a one-week high of 751.35 to the dollar in early European trading.

Last week the currency had tumbled to a record low after more than a month of violent protests raging in the South American nation, leaving more than 20 people dead and wreaking billions in damages to both private business and public infrastructure.