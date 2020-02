SANTIAGO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Chile’s peso sank by 1.05% on Monday amid fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

The peso fell to 810.70/811 per dollar.

Italy, South Korea and Iran reported sharp rises in coronavirus cases on Monday. (Reporting by Froilan Romero and Natalia Ramos; writing by Aislinn Laing Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )