SANTIAGO, March 29 (Reuters) - Chile’s state copper company Codelco produced 1.678 million tonnes of copper at its own mines in 2018, the company reported on Friday.

The company posted a 2018 pre-tax profit of $2.002 billion, down 30.6 percent from 2.885 billion the year before, amid rising production costs and falling copper prices. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Dave Sherwood)