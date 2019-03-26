UPDATE 1-Union at KGHM's Sierra Gorda copper mine extends contract talks

(Adds quote from union president, context, production)

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, March 26 (Reuters) - Polish miner KGHM and a union representing workers at its Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend contract talks, temporarily warding off the threat of a strike, the union president told Reuters on Tuesday.

Maykel Ocayo, president of the 520-member union, said workers would vote on a new contract proposal by Thursday and deliver their decision to management on Friday.

“The extension will take us through Friday. The vote will be close,” Ocayo said.

Sierra Gorda produced 101,900 tonnes of copper in 2018. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Dave Sherwood; editing by Bill Berkrot and Rosalba O’Brien)