April 10, 2018 / 4:09 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

CRU/CESCO-LME to take steps to keep Rusal aluminium out of warehouses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 10 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange will take steps to keep aluminium produced by Russia’s Rusal and sold after the company was placed on a U.S. sanctions list out of its warehouses, LME CEO Matt Chamberlain said on Tuesday.

The United States imposed major sanctions on Friday against Russian entities and individuals, including Rusal, one of the world’s largest aluminium producers.

Chamberlain said aluminium that entered LME warehouses before the sanctions were imposed would not be affected. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.