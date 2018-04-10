CRU/CESCO-LME to take steps to keep Rusal aluminium out of warehouses

SANTIAGO, April 10 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange will take steps to keep aluminium produced by Russia’s Rusal and sold after the company was placed on a U.S. sanctions list out of its warehouses, LME CEO Matt Chamberlain said on Tuesday.

The United States imposed major sanctions on Friday against Russian entities and individuals, including Rusal, one of the world’s largest aluminium producers.

Chamberlain said aluminium that entered LME warehouses before the sanctions were imposed would not be affected. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by Barbara Lewis)