Newmont-Barrick miner in Chile says to continue despite legal setback

SANTIAGO, April 23 (Reuters) - A partnership between miners Newmont and Barrick in Chile said on Friday it will to work with local communities to boost development of its Norte Abierto gold-copper project despite a setback in the courts this week.

An environmental court ordered a new evaluation of exploration at Norte Abierto due to its impact on a neighboring indigenous community.

“Norte Abierto respects the court’s decision as well as the indigenous stakeholders,” the company said in a statement.

Norte Abierto is a 50/50 company consolidated in 2017. The initiative located in the Andes Mountains has proven and probable reserves of 23.2 million ounces of gold and 5.8 billion pounds of copper, according to company data. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by David Gregorio)