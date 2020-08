SANTIAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canada´s Teck said on Monday it would reinitiate work on its Quebrada Blanca phase 2 copper project in Chile after shutting it down in March over health concerns as the coronavirus struck the South American nation.

Vice President for Sustainability Amparo Cornejo said in a Chilean mining forum the company was working closely with local authorities and hoped to reach full staffing levels at the project within three months. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood)