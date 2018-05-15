Chile copper mine Sierra Gorda closes following fatal accident

SANTIAGO, May 15 (Reuters) - Chilean copper mine Sierra Gorda, controlled by Polish miner KGHM, said on Tuesday it had shut down following a fatal accident involving a contract worker.

Roberto Venegasa, an employee of equipment supply firm Finning, died during routine maintenance work at the mine, the company said in a statement.

“The company has decided to shut down operations and notify authorities in order to initiate an investigation,” the company said.

Sierra Gorda produced 101,700 tonnes of Chile’s 5.5 million-tonne total copper output last year. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Aislinn Laing; editing by Jonathan Oatis)