May 17, 2018 / 2:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chile copper mine Sierra Gorda reopens following fatal accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - The Chilean copper mine Sierra Gorda, controlled by Polish firm KGHM has returned to normal operations after a temporary shutdown due to a fatal accident earlier this week involving a contract worker, a KGHM spokesman said on Thursday.

The man, an employee of equipment supply company Finning, died on Tuesday morning during routine maintenance work. The spokesman told Reuters that normal operations were restored on Wednesday. I

KGHM took control of Sierra Gorda in 2011 when it bought the Canadian company Quadra FNX for $2.1 billion. The remaining 45 percent of the deposit belongs to Japan’s Sumitomo.

Sierra Gorda produced 101,700 tonnes of Chile’s 5.5 million-tonne total copper output last year. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

