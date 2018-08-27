Chilean copper miner Sierra Gorda receives environmental greenlight for expansion

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Chilean copper miner Sierra Gorda, which is controlled by Poland’s KGHM, has received environmental approval for a $2 billion expansion and upgrade plan, the country’s environmental authority told Reuters on Monday.

The upgrades are expected to extend Sierra Gorda’s lifespan by 21 years and include an increase to the capacity of the facility’s mill from 190,000 tonnes to 230,000 tonnes per day, although overall production of copper cathodes will remain at 55,000 tonnes.