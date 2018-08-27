FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 27, 2018 / 4:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chilean copper miner Sierra Gorda receives environmental greenlight for expansion

Fabian Cambero

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Chilean copper miner Sierra Gorda, which is controlled by Poland’s KGHM, has received environmental approval for a $2 billion expansion and upgrade plan, the country’s environmental authority told Reuters on Monday.

The upgrades are expected to extend Sierra Gorda’s lifespan by 21 years and include an increase to the capacity of the facility’s mill from 190,000 tonnes to 230,000 tonnes per day, although overall production of copper cathodes will remain at 55,000 tonnes.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Aislinn Laing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.