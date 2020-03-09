UPDATE 1-Chilean peso hits historic low amid coronavirus gloom, protest fears

(Adds context, graphic)

By Aislinn Laing and Froilan Romero

SANTIAGO, March 9 (Reuters) - The Chilean peso opened at a historic low on Monday, rattled by fears over a global coronavirus outbreak and widespread protests in the copper-rich South American nation.

The currency hit a record intra-day level of 848.34 to the U.S. dollar after closing at 826.17 on Friday.

The peso has opened lower each day for the past five, weighed down by volatility linked to the impact of the worldwide spread of the virus, which initially broke out in China.

The virus outbreak has hit Chinese demand for copper, Chile’s biggest export.