UPDATE 2-Chilean peso hits historic low amid coronavirus gloom; government urges calm

(Adds finance minister’s comments; additional context)

By Aislinn Laing and Froilan Romero

SANTIAGO, March 9 (Reuters) - The Chilean peso opened at a historic low on Monday, rattled by fears over the global coronavirus outbreak and widespread protests in the copper-rich South American nation.

The currency hit a record intra-day level of 848.34 to the U.S. dollar after closing at 826.17 on Friday. It had strengthened slightly to 840.20 to the dollar in mid-morning trading but was still down 1.67% at 11:30 am local time (1430 GMT).

The peso has opened lower each day for the past five, weighed down by volatility linked to the impact of the worldwide spread of the virus, which initially broke out in China.

Finance minister Ignacio Briones told reporters the virus was a “relevant shock” to the Chilean economy, but that the world’s top copper producer was able to respond if necessary.

“There have been volatile movements in international financial markets that have impacted us, but the government and the country of Chile have the mechanisms to respond,” Briones said.

He warned against “over-reacting to these effects from international markets.”

Chile’s economy is largely driven by exports, ranging from copper to salmon, wine and fruits and vegetables. The virus outbreak has hit Chinese demand for copper, Chile’s biggest export.