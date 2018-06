SANTIAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Friday that he would keep the country’s corporate tax rate at current levels to help fund urgent social reforms amid efforts to tame a burgeoning fiscal deficit.

In the first speech to Congress of his second term as president, the conservative Pinera also said he would boost spending on public works projects to $20 billion between 2019 and 2022. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood, editing by G Crosse)