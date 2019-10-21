Basic Materials
Chile's peso falls 1.4% following weekend protests

SANTIAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chile’s peso currency fell 1.4% against the dollar, while the country’s IPSA blue-chip stock exchange opened down 2.7% following a weekend of mass protests in Chile.

Several Chilean cities were engulfed by days of riots, along with peaceful protests, after a hike in public transport costs. The violence prompted President Sebastian Pinera to declare a state of emergency, placing the military in charge of security in the capital Santiago. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Alison Williams)

