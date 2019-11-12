Chile's central bank president says despite peso fall, Chile is fiscally 'solid'

SANTIAGO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chile’s Central Bank President Mario Marcel said on Tuesday that despite the peso fall, Chile’s fiscal situation remained “solid”.

Marcel said in a statement that he and colleagues had been “closely monitoring” the economic fall-out of the protests over inequality that have rocked the country for the past three weeks.

“It should be remembered that Chile has a solvent financial system, (low exposure to risk), a solid fiscal situation, an adequate level of international reserves and sovereign wealth funds, inflation expectations anchored at 3% and a monetary policy that has been adapted appropriately to the circumstances,” he said.