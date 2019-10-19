Chilean president reverses public transport fare hike that sparked protests

SANTIAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chilean president Sebastian Pinera on Saturday announced he would reverse public transport fare hikes which had caused widespread protests in the country.

Pinera said in a national address broadcast from the presidential palace in Santiago that he had listened “with humility” to “the voice of my compatriots” and to discontent over the cost of living in one of Latin America’s wealthiest and most unequal nations.

He also announced a working group to address their concerns.

He did not call for a curfew, as some had expected.

Earlier, Pinera had announced a state of emergency as clashes with police in the capital continued and spread to other Chilean cities. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)