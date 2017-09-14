FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile central bank holds interest rate at 2.5 percent
September 14, 2017 / 9:19 PM / a month ago

Chile central bank holds interest rate at 2.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank held the benchmark interest rate at 2.5 percent on Thursday, in line with market expectations, and said inflation had a downward bias in the short term.

The monetary authority said it would remain attentive to variances from its base case scenario of inflation converging at 3 percent over a two-year time horizon. The bank brought its last easing cycle to an end in May and has held the rate steady since then. (Reporting by Santiago bureau; Writing by Luc Cohen; editing by Diane Craft)

