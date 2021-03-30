Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Market News

Chile central bank keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5%

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 30 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 0.5% on Tuesday, in line with expectations, as the country continues with efforts to revive the economy while also battling a second spike in the coronavirus pandemic.

A central bank poll of traders last week predicted Chile’s rate, its lowest in a decade, would only nudge upwards to 0.75% in 12 months. The world’s No. 1 copper producer has kept its interest rate steady since successive cuts up until late March, when it warned of a “severe” economic contraction as a result of the virus. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing Editing by Chris Reese)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up