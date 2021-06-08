Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Chile central bank keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5%

By Reuters Staff

SANTIAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 0.5% on Tuesday, in line with expectations, as the country continues with efforts to revive the economy while also battling a second spike in the coronavirus pandemic.

A central bank poll of traders last week predicted Chile’s rate, its lowest in a decade, would rise to 0.75% in December and hit 1.5% in 12 months. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing Editing by Chris Reese)

