Chile central bank keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5%

SANTIAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 0.5% on Tuesday, in line with expectations, as the country continues with efforts to revive the economy while also battling a second spike in the coronavirus pandemic.

A central bank poll of traders last week predicted Chile’s rate, its lowest in a decade, would rise to 0.75% in December and hit 1.5% in 12 months. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing Editing by Chris Reese)