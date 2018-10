Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chilean central bank policymakers decided unanimously to raise the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent on Thursday, in a surprise decision.

A traders’ poll conducted by the bank on Oct. 12 suggested the rate would hold steady at 2.50 percent for the month. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom, writing by Cassandra Garrison Editing by James Dalgleish)