S&P revises down Chile's outlook to negative

April 27 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s on Monday revised down Chile’s outlook to negative from stable and said it could possibly downgrade the Latin American country’s credit rating in the next two years owing to the risk of a prolonged period of low economic growth.

Rising global uncertainty and risks of weak recovery in global trade, along with recent public protests, could limit Chile's economic output growth and erode its public finances, leading to a downgrade, the agency said in a statement here

S&P maintained Chile’s sovereign rating at ‘A+/A-1’. (Reporting by Taru Jain; Editing by Maju Samuel)