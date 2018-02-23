FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Financials
February 23, 2018 / 2:50 PM / in a day

Chilean salmon producer AquaChile to raise $200 mln, list in Norway

Felipe Iturrieta

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chilean salmon company AquaChile plans to raise $200 million, in part by issuing new shares on the Norwegian stock exchange, in a bid to finance its investment plan and eventual mergers or acquisitions, the company said in a Friday filing.

If shareholders approve the board’s proposal, AquaChile would become the second Chilean salmon company to be listed on the Oslo stock exchange after the recent entrance into that market of rival Salmones Camanchaca.

Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Cassandra Garrison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.