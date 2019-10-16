Airbus sold 10 A321neo jets to Chile's Sky Airline -sources

SAO PAULO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Airbus has sold 10 A321neo aircraft to Chilean budget carrier Sky Airline, two industry sources said.

The scope of the deal was included in a monthly Airbus order tally last week but the name of the customer was not disclosed.

Such a deal would be worth $1.3 billion at the most recently published 2018 list prices or about half that after typical discounts. Airbus stopped publishing list values this year.

An Airbus spokesman said the planemaker does not comment on any commercial negotiations with airlines.

