SANTIAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Shares in lithium miner SQM jumped 2.7 percent on Friday after Chile’s Constitutional Court rejected a lawsuit to block Chinese miner Tianqi Lithium Corp’s $4.1 billion purchase of a stake in the Chilean lithium miner.

SQM’s B-series shares touched 29,400 pesos ($42.55) at the open of Santiago’s Stock Exchange.