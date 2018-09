SANTIAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chilean anti-trust regulator FNE said on Friday it had reached an agreement with Tianqi Lithium Corp that would allow the Chinese miner to purchase a stake in top lithium producer SQM, pending court approvals.

The court is scheduled to hear the details of the settlement agreement on Sept. 13, and is slated to make a decision on the case by Oct. 4, the FNE said in a statement. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)