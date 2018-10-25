FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
October 25, 2018 / 10:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chile's Constitutional Court rejects suit to block Tianqi purchase of SQM stake

Antonio De la Jara, Dave Sherwood

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chile Constitutional Court on Thursday rejected a suit to block Chinese miner Tianqi’s purchase of a stake in Chilean lithium miner SQM, clearing the way for the transaction to close.

In a majority ruling, the court said the suit was “inadmissible” and lifted its suspension on the $4.1 billion sale to Tianqi Lithium Corp of a 24 percent holding in world No. 2 lithium miner SQM.

Tianqi’s lawyers said they were “very satisfied” with the ruling. The court’s decision is final and not subject to appeal. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and David Sherwood; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.