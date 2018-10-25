Chile's Constitutional Court rejects suit to block Tianqi purchase of SQM stake

SANTIAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chile Constitutional Court on Thursday rejected a suit to block Chinese miner Tianqi’s purchase of a stake in Chilean lithium miner SQM, clearing the way for the transaction to close.

In a majority ruling, the court said the suit was “inadmissible” and lifted its suspension on the $4.1 billion sale to Tianqi Lithium Corp of a 24 percent holding in world No. 2 lithium miner SQM.

Tianqi’s lawyers said they were “very satisfied” with the ruling. The court’s decision is final and not subject to appeal. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and David Sherwood; Editing by Sandra Maler)