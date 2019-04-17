Basic Materials
April 17, 2019 / 1:55 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

China's Tianqi Lithium to nominate two Chileans, U.S. executive to SQM board

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 17 (Reuters) - China’s Tianqi Lithium Corp said on Wednesday it would nominate a Chilean economist, a Chilean attorney and a U.S. executive as candidates to the board of top Chilean lithium producer SQM, in which it owns a near-24 percent stake.

Tianqi has nominated Chilean attorney Francisco Ugarte, who represented the Chinese lithium producer in its 2018 purchase of the SQM stake, it said in a statement.

Tianqi said it would also nominate Robert Zatta, a U.S. executive who once worked for Rockwood Holdings, now Albemarle, SQM’s top competitor, and Georges de Bourguignon Arndt, a Chilean businessman and former professor at Chile’s Universidad Catolica. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below