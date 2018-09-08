FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 8, 2018 / 3:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tianqi Lithium says will comply with Chilean regulator on SQM investment

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China’s Tianqi Lithium said on Saturday that it has agreed to comply with conditions set out by Chile’s anti-trust regulator FNE regarding Tianqi’s purchase of a stake in lithium producer SQM.

In a statement, Tianqi Lithium said the decision represents an important next step in the process of finalising the SQM stake purchase agreement, and that the company expects the transaction will be completed within the expected timeframe.

The deal is due to close in the fourth quarter.

Tianqi said in its statement that the transaction has received necessary approvals from all other anti-trust regulators, including India and China. (Reporting by Tom Daly and Elias Glenn Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

