July 8, 2019 / 1:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chile copper, lithium exports slide in June -central bank

    July 8 (Reuters) - Chile posted an April trade surplus
 of $317 million, the country's central bank said on
Monday, even as the value of the country's prized copper and
lithium exports both slid from the same month the previous year.
    Total copper exports in June fell 14 percent from the
previous year to $2.628 billion. The value of lithium exports
hit $76 million, down 23.2 percent from the same month in 2018. 
    Miners in the world's top copper producer suffered a
difficult first half of 2019. State miner Codelco and others
were forced to suspend or scale back operations in January
following unusually heavy rains in Chile's northern desert, with
 operational issues and falling ore grades continuing to weigh
on output at Chile's top deposits. 
    Heavy rains and falling prices also have docked the value of
lithium exports this year.
   
            
                          June 2019  May 2019  June 2018
 Trade balance            $317 mln   $371 mln  $297 mln 
 Exports (billions of     $5.304     $6.353    $6.282
 dollars)                                      
 Imports (billions of     $4.986     $5.982    $5.985
 dollars)                                      
 Copper export revenue    $2.628     $3.088    $3.056
 (billions of dollars)                         
    

 (Reporting by Dave Sherwood;
Editing by Bill Trott)
