Chile posts 2018 trade surplus of $5.378 bln

SANTIAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus of $5.378 billion for full-year 2018, the central bank reported on Monday, slightly down from the previous year's $6.907 bln. The bank said the country had a trade surplus of $596 million in December, almost double the $334 million surplus reported in November. Copper export revenue in December was $3.489 billion in December, central bank data showed. U.S.-China trade tensions have affected the price of the red metal but internal demand in Chile has remained robust, boosted by investment and consumption. The bank projects the world's top copper exporter to post a trade balance $6 bln in full-year 2019. December November December 2018 2018 2017 Trade balance (millions $596 mln $334 mln $1.296 bln of dollars) Exports (billions of $6.537 $5.955 $6.915 dollars) Imports (billions of $5.941 $5.622 $5.619 dollars) Copper export revenue $3.489 $2.986 $4.037 (billions of dollars) (Reporting by Aislinn Laing and Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Toby Chopra)