May 7, 2018

Chile posts April trade surplus of $983 mln

    SANTIAGO, May 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus
 of $983 million in April, as copper exports by the
world's top producer of the red metal continued to be strong,
central bank data showed on Monday. 
    Copper exports increased by 32.5 percent over the same month
last year, boosted by a strong copper price and a low basis for
comparison last year.  
    Chile is the world's top copper producer.
    
                          April 2018  March 2018  April 2017
 Trade balance (millions  $983        $792 mln    $597 mln
 of dollars)                                      
 Exports (billions of     $6.353      $6.525      $5.086
 dollars)                                         
 Imports (billions of     $5.370      $5.733      $4.489
 dollars)                                         
 Copper export revenue    $3.002      $3.223      $2.266
 (billions of dollars)                            
 


