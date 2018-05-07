Chile posts April trade surplus of $983 mln

SANTIAGO, May 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus of $983 million in April, as copper exports by the world's top producer of the red metal continued to be strong, central bank data showed on Monday. Copper exports increased by 32.5 percent over the same month last year, boosted by a strong copper price and a low basis for comparison last year. Chile is the world's top copper producer. April 2018 March 2018 April 2017 Trade balance (millions $983 $792 mln $597 mln of dollars) Exports (billions of $6.353 $6.525 $5.086 dollars) Imports (billions of $5.370 $5.733 $4.489 dollars) Copper export revenue $3.002 $3.223 $2.266 (billions of dollars) (Reporting By Dave Sherwood Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)