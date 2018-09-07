FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 12:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chile posts August trade deficit of $302 mln - first in 2 years

2 Min Read

    SANTIAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade deficit
 of $302 million in August, its first in two years,
alongside a decline in exports of copper, its principal product,
the central bank reported on Friday.  
    Copper exports softened by 13 percent over the same month in
2017 amid U.S.-China trade tensions that have affected the price
of the red metal.
    Chile is the world's top copper producer.
    
                          August      July 2018   August
                          2018                    2017
 Trade balance (millions  $302 mln    $375 mln    $676 mln
 of dollars)                                      
 Exports (billions of     $6.232      $6.176      $6.294
 dollars)                                         
 Imports (billions of     $6.534      $5.801      $5.527
 dollars)                                         
 Copper export revenue    $2.741      $3.004      $3.176
 (billions of dollars)                            
 

 (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Aislinn Laing; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)
