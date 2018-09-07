Chile posts August trade deficit of $302 mln - first in 2 years

SANTIAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade deficit of $302 million in August, its first in two years, alongside a decline in exports of copper, its principal product, the central bank reported on Friday. Copper exports softened by 13 percent over the same month in 2017 amid U.S.-China trade tensions that have affected the price of the red metal. Chile is the world's top copper producer. August July 2018 August 2018 2017 Trade balance (millions $302 mln $375 mln $676 mln of dollars) Exports (billions of $6.232 $6.176 $6.294 dollars) Imports (billions of $6.534 $5.801 $5.527 dollars) Copper export revenue $2.741 $3.004 $3.176 (billions of dollars) (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Aislinn Laing; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)