Chile posts February trade surplus of $1.25 billion

SANTIAGO, March 6 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus of $1.25 billion in February, as copper exports by the world's top producer of the red metal continued to be strong, central bank data showed on Wednesday. Copper exports increased by 59 percent over the same month last year. Copper prices jumped more than 30 percent in 2017 and while drifting somewhat early this year have remained high compared with a year ago, sharply boosting export revenues in the South American nation. February January February 2018 2018 2017 Trade balance (millions $1.248 bn $1.210 bn $190 of dollars) Exports (billions of $6.355 $6.656 $4.660 dollars) Imports (billions of $5.107 $5.446 $4.470 dollars) Copper export revenue $3.214 $2.583 $2.021 (billions of dollars) (Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Catherine Evans)