Chile posts January trade surplus of $1.031 bln - central bank

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a January trade surplus of $1.031 billion, with copper exports reaching $2.542 billion in the same month, the country’s central bank said on Thursday.

The surplus was almost double the $596 million posted in December, and was down to reduced imports, the bank said.

Exports reached $6.671 billion in the first month of the year, an increase of 2.05 percent from December, while imports were $5.639 billion, compared to $5.941 billion the previous month. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Bernadette Baum)