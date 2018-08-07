FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 12:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chile posts July trade surplus of $375 mln on strong copper exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SANTIAGO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus
 of $375 million in July, as copper exports
continued to show strength, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
 
    Copper exports jumped 9.47 percent over the same month in
2017 due to a jump in production at the country's largest copper
mines.
    Chile is the world's top copper producer.
    
                          July 2018   June 2018   July 2017
 Trade balance (millions  $375 mln    $483 mln    $510 mln
 of dollars)                                      
 Exports (billions of     $6.176      $6.472      $5.522
 dollars)                                         
 Imports (billions of     $5.801      $5.989      $5.012
 dollars)                                         
 Copper export revenue    $3.004      $3.261      $2.744
 (billions of dollars)                            
 

 (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
