Chile posts July trade surplus of $375 mln on strong copper exports

SANTIAGO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus of $375 million in July, as copper exports continued to show strength, central bank data showed on Tuesday. Copper exports jumped 9.47 percent over the same month in 2017 due to a jump in production at the country's largest copper mines. Chile is the world's top copper producer. July 2018 June 2018 July 2017 Trade balance (millions $375 mln $483 mln $510 mln of dollars) Exports (billions of $6.176 $6.472 $5.522 dollars) Imports (billions of $5.801 $5.989 $5.012 dollars) Copper export revenue $3.004 $3.261 $2.744 (billions of dollars) (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Bernadette Baum)