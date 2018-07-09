Chile posts June trade surplus of $483 mln

SANTIAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus of $483 million in June, as copper exports by the world's top producer of the red metal continued strong, central bank data showed on Monday. Copper exports jumped 8.3 percent over the same month in 2017, supported by strong production at some deposits. Chile is the world's top copper producer. June 2018 May 2018 June 2017 Trade balance (millions $483 mln $679 mln $342 mln of dollars) Exports (billions of $6.472 $6.683 $5.635 dollars) Imports (billions of $5.989 $6.004 $4.803 dollars) Copper export revenue $3.261 $3.357 $3.011 (billions of dollars) (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)