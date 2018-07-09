FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 12:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chile posts June trade surplus of $483 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SANTIAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus
 of $483 million in June, as copper exports by the
world's top producer of the red metal continued strong, central
bank data showed on Monday.  
    Copper exports jumped 8.3 percent over the same month in
2017, supported by strong production at some deposits.
    Chile is the world's top copper producer.
  
                          June 2018   May 2018    June 2017
 Trade balance (millions  $483 mln    $679 mln    $342 mln
 of dollars)                                      
 Exports (billions of     $6.472      $6.683      $5.635
 dollars)                                         
 Imports (billions of     $5.989      $6.004      $4.803
 dollars)                                         
 Copper export revenue    $3.261      $3.357      $3.011
 (billions of dollars)                            
 
 (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)
