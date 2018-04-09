Chile posts March trade surplus of $792 mln

SANTIAGO, April 9 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus of $792 million in March, as copper exports by the world's top producer of the red metal continued to be strong, central bank data showed on Monday. Copper exports increased by 40 percent over the same month last year. March 2018 February March 2017 2018 Trade balance $792 mln $1.248 bn $290 mln Exports (billions of $6.525 $6.355 $5.504 dollars) Imports (billions of $5.733 $5.107 $5.214 dollars) Copper export revenue $3.223 $3.214 $2.309 (billions of dollars) (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)