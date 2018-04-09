FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 9, 2018 / 12:00 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Chile posts March trade surplus of $792 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SANTIAGO, April 9 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus
 of $792 million in March, as copper exports by the
world's top producer of the red metal continued to be strong,
central bank data showed on Monday. 
    Copper exports increased by 40 percent over the same month
last year.  
    
                          March 2018  February    March 2017
                                      2018        
 Trade balance            $792 mln    $1.248 bn   $290 mln
 Exports (billions of     $6.525      $6.355      $5.504
 dollars)                                         
 Imports (billions of     $5.733      $5.107      $5.214
 dollars)                                         
 Copper export revenue    $3.223      $3.214      $2.309
 (billions of dollars)                            
 


 (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.