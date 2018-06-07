FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 12:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chile posts May trade surplus of $679 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SANTIAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus
 of $679 million in May, as copper exports by the
world's top producer of the red metal continued strong, central
bank data showed on Thursday. 
    Copper exports jumped 22 percent over the same month in
2017, boosted by a strong copper price and a low basis for
comparison last year.  
    Chile is the world's top copper producer.
    
                          May 2018    April 2018  May 2017
 Trade balance (millions  $679        $983 mln    $1.015 mln
 of dollars)                                      
 Exports (billions of     $6.683      $6.353      $5.817
 dollars)                                         
 Imports (billions of     $6.004      $5.370      $4.803
 dollars)                                         
 Copper export revenue    $3.357      $3.002      $2.747
 (billions of dollars)                            
 


 (Reporting By Dave Sherwood
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
