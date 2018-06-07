Chile posts May trade surplus of $679 mln

SANTIAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus of $679 million in May, as copper exports by the world's top producer of the red metal continued strong, central bank data showed on Thursday. Copper exports jumped 22 percent over the same month in 2017, boosted by a strong copper price and a low basis for comparison last year. Chile is the world's top copper producer. May 2018 April 2018 May 2017 Trade balance (millions $679 $983 mln $1.015 mln of dollars) Exports (billions of $6.683 $6.353 $5.817 dollars) Imports (billions of $6.004 $5.370 $4.803 dollars) Copper export revenue $3.357 $3.002 $2.747 (billions of dollars) (Reporting By Dave Sherwood Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)