Chile posts October trade deficit of $217 mln

SANTIAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade deficit of $217 million in October, its third consecutive negative trade gap this year, the central bank reported on Wednesday. Copper exports softened by 7 percent over the same month in 2017 amid U.S.-China trade tensions that have affected the price of the red metal. Chile is the world's top copper producer. October September October 2018 2018 2017 Trade balance (millions -$217 mln -$122 mln $727 mln of dollars) Exports (billions of $6.566 $5.534 $6.126 dollars) Imports (billions of $6.783 $5.656 $5.398 dollars) Copper export revenue $3.155 $2.808 $3.389 (billions of dollars)