Market News
November 7, 2018 / 11:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Chile posts October trade deficit of $217 mln

1 Min Read

    SANTIAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade deficit
 of $217 million in October, its third consecutive
negative trade gap this year,  the central bank reported on
Wednesday.  
    Copper exports softened by 7 percent over the same month in
2017 amid U.S.-China trade tensions that have affected the price
of the red metal.
    Chile is the world's top copper producer.
    
                          October     September   October
                          2018        2018        2017
 Trade balance (millions  -$217 mln   -$122 mln   $727 mln
 of dollars)                                      
 Exports (billions of     $6.566      $5.534      $6.126
 dollars)                                         
 Imports (billions of     $6.783      $5.656      $5.398
 dollars)                                         
 Copper export revenue    $3.155      $2.808      $3.389
 (billions of dollars)                            
 

 (Reporting by Dave Sherwood
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
