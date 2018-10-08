Chile posts September trade deficit of $122 mln

SANTIAGO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade deficit of $122 million in September, its second consecutive negative trade gap this year, alongside a decline in exports of copper, its principal product, the central bank reported on Monday. Copper exports softened by 17 percent over the same month in 2017 amid U.S.-China trade tensions that have affected the price of the red metal. Chile is the world's top copper producer. September August September 2018 2018 2017 Trade balance (millions -$122 mln -$302 mln $914 mln of dollars) Exports (billions of $5.534 $6.232 $5.952 dollars) Imports (billions of $5.656 $6.534 $5.355 dollars) Copper export revenue $2.808 $2.741 $3.385 (billions of dollars) (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Aislinn Laing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)