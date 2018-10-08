FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 11:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Chile posts September trade deficit of $122 mln

2 Min Read

    SANTIAGO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade deficit
 of $122 million in September, its second
consecutive negative trade gap this year, alongside a decline in
exports of copper, its principal product, the central bank
reported on Monday.  
    Copper exports softened by 17 percent over the same month in
2017 amid U.S.-China trade tensions that have affected the price
of the red metal.
    Chile is the world's top copper producer.
    
                          September   August      September
                          2018        2018        2017
 Trade balance (millions  -$122 mln   -$302 mln   $914 mln
 of dollars)                                      
 Exports (billions of     $5.534      $6.232      $5.952
 dollars)                                         
 Imports (billions of     $5.656      $6.534      $5.355
 dollars)                                         
 Copper export revenue    $2.808      $2.741      $3.385
 (billions of dollars)                            
 

 (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Aislinn Laing; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)
