June 7, 2019 / 12:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chile posts trade balance of $371 million for May -central bank

    SANTIAGO, June 7 (Reuters) -   Chile posted May trade
surplus of $371 million, the country's central bank
said on Friday.
    Total copper exports reached $3.088 billion in May, up from
$2.782 billion in April. Total exports topped $6.353 billion,
down slightly from the same month in 2018, and imports hit
$5.982 billion. 

    
            
                          May 2019   April     May 2018
                                     2019      
 Trade balance            $371 mln   $612 mln  $415 mln
 Exports (billions of     $6.353     $5.866    $6.500
 dollars)                                      
 Imports (billions of     $5.982     $5.254    $6.085
 dollars)                                      
 Copper export revenue    $3.088     $2.782    $3.161
 (billions of dollars)                         
    

 (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)
