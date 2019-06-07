Chile posts trade balance of $371 million for May -central bank

SANTIAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted May trade surplus of $371 million, the country's central bank said on Friday. Total copper exports reached $3.088 billion in May, up from $2.782 billion in April. Total exports topped $6.353 billion, down slightly from the same month in 2018, and imports hit $5.982 billion. May 2019 April May 2018 2019 Trade balance $371 mln $612 mln $415 mln Exports (billions of $6.353 $5.866 $6.500 dollars) Imports (billions of $5.982 $5.254 $6.085 dollars) Copper export revenue $3.088 $2.782 $3.161 (billions of dollars) (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)