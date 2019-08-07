Chile reports July trade deficit of $29 mln due to weakness in key export copper

SANTIAGO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chile registered a trade deficit of $29 million in July, amid persistent weakness in the value of copper shipments, the country’s main export, the central bank said on Wednesday.

It was the first negative trade balance to be reported since October 2018. Copper exports totaled $2.639 billion in July, the bank said.

Total exports reached $5.770 billion for a year-on-year decrease of 4.6%, while imports rose 0.5% to $5.799 billion.