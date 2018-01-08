FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Market News
January 8, 2018 / 12:00 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

TABLE-Chile posts 2917 trade surplus of $6.907 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus of of $6.907 billion for full-year 2017, fueled by a recovery of copper exports, central bank data showed on Monday.

The bank said the country had a trade surplus of $1.057 billion in December, about twice the $512 million surplus reported in November.

Copper export revenue in December was $3.865 billion in December, central bank data showed.

The bank projects the world’s top copper exporter to post a trade balance of $8.800 billion in full-year 2018.

Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.