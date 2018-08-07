UPDATE 1-Chile exports down as global trade tensions intensify

(Adds context about global trade war) SANTIAGO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus on Tuesday of $375 million in July, the lowest so far this year, as exports fell amid intensifying tariff tensions between the United States and China. Exports in July were $6.176 billion, also the lowest monthly figure of 2018, central bank data showed, as shipments of a range of exports declined from South America's most open economy. The value of copper exports, though, rose 9.47 percent over the same month in 2017 due to a jump in production at the country's largest copper mines which offset the sharp drop in prices for base metals due to the global trade war. Chile is the world's top copper producer. July 2018 June 2018 July 2017 Trade balance (millions $375 mln $483 mln $510 mln of dollars) Exports (billions of $6.176 $6.472 $5.522 dollars) Imports (billions of $5.801 $5.989 $5.012 dollars) Copper export revenue $3.004 $3.261 $2.744 (billions of dollars) (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison, additional reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Bernadette Baum)