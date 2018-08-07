FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 7, 2018 / 2:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Chile exports down as global trade tensions intensify

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds context about global trade war)
    SANTIAGO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus
 on Tuesday of $375 million in July, the lowest so
far this year, as exports fell amid intensifying tariff tensions
between the United States and China.
    Exports in July were $6.176 billion, also the lowest monthly
figure of 2018, central bank data showed, as shipments of a
range of exports declined from South America's most open
economy. 
    The value of copper exports, though, rose 9.47 percent over
the same month in 2017 due to a jump in production at the
country's largest copper mines which offset the sharp drop in
prices for base metals due to the global trade war. 
    Chile is the world's top copper producer.
    
                          July 2018   June 2018   July 2017
 Trade balance (millions  $375 mln    $483 mln    $510 mln
 of dollars)                                      
 Exports (billions of     $6.176      $6.472      $5.522
 dollars)                                         
 Imports (billions of     $5.801      $5.989      $5.012
 dollars)                                         
 Copper export revenue    $3.004      $3.261      $2.744
 (billions of dollars)                            
 

 (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison, additional reporting by
Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.